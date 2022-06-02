Nurses' formal pay dispute 'deeply worrying development' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the nurses' formal trade dispute over pay is a deeply worrying development.

Colm Gildernew said:

"The Tory government has treated health workers who have been on the frontline over the two years of the pandemic with contempt.

“Health workers who have been delivering vital healthcare in challenging circumstances not only during the pandemic but long before it deserve fair pay.

“The workforce is central to delivery of health services but they are exhausted, demoralised and undervalued.

“The Tory government needs to listen to the concerns of unions and ensure fair pay for these vital workers.

“It is imperative that the Department of Health immediately engage with the health workers on these vital issues of fair pay and safe staffing levels.”