Central Statistics Office confirms that inflation hits renters, lower-income and rural households hardest - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has welcomed today's research paper on the different rates of inflation experienced by different household types following engagement between Deputy Doherty and the Director General of the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in January.

Speaking today, the Donegal TD said the publication showed that renters, lone-parent, lower-income and rural households are hit hardest by inflation, and he again called on the government to introduce an emergency budget without delay.

Teachta Doherty said:

“In January I wrote to the Director General of the CSO requesting that the agency publish the inflation rate by income type and household category.

“That is because, as I have said for some time, inflation does not impact everyone equally, but hits lower-income households and renters hardest.

“I welcome today’s publication, which shows just that.

“While the headline inflation rate in March was 6.7 percent, it was 7.6 percent for the lowest-income households.

“For renters it was 7 percent, 7.3 percent for rural households and 7.2 percent for lone-parent households.

“This new information not only sheds light on the uneven impact of inflation but exposes how inadequate the government response has been.

“The government has failed to get a grip on the cost of living crisis.

“Its refusal to introduce additional measures to support workers and families is inexcusable and a sign of how out of touch they have become.

“Sinn Féin has called for an emergency budget and a number of sensible and targeted measures to get support to struggling households.

“This government’s refusal to act is causing real hardship.

“I welcome today’s publication by the CSO – what is required now is government action.”