‘Sinn Féin propose £70k boost to hardship fund’ - Jackson

The hardship fund created by Derry City and Strabane District Council could be boosted by almost £70,000 under a proposal by Sinn Féin, the party’s Council Group Leader Christopher Jackson has said.

“End of year reports show that the Council now has £68,000 in funding which can still be utilised,” Cllr. Jackson commented.

“This has been made possible by the huge financial assistance provided by the Executive during the Covid crisis to ensure all councils across the north could continue to provide essential services and deliver capital projects.

“In normal circumstances, such funding would be added to council’s reserves to cover unforeseen financial pressures that may emerge in the coming months.

“However, given the huge pressure that workers and families are facing due to the cost-of-living crisis, Sinn Féin is proposing that this money be added to the council’s local hardship fund to provide assistance to those in need.

“I hope that councillors from across the political spectrum will support this approach when it come before the committee on Tuesday.”