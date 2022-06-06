Kelly condemns petrol bomb attack

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned a ‘reckless’ petrol bomb attack which took place on a home in Estoril Park in Ardoyne on Sunday night.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“The petrol bomb attack on a home in Estoril Park in Ardoyne last night could have caused serious injury or death and I condemn it.

“This was a reckless attack and in the aftermath a man in the house suffered a heart attack and was taken to hospital.

“There is absolutely no place in society for these actions, those responsible have shown a total disregard for the local community.

“I am appealing for anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police.”