Moy Park should engage properly with workers on pay - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has called on Moy Park management to engage properly with the work force on its site at Moneynick near Randalstown, after Unite the Union announced workers will take strike action due to the company’s failure to ensure pay parity with workers on other sites.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"The Moy Park workers at Moneynick have taken strike action to secure pay parity with workers on other Moy Park sites. It is wrong that workers doing the same or a similar job, are being paid less than workers elsewhere.

“Moreover it is outrageous that Moy Park would suggest any move to end unfavourable pay rates should be linked to workers’ losing holiday and day premiums.

“While many workers are struggling with the cost of living, the Moy Park group made an operating profit of £86 million in the last financial year. The company should do the right thing and ensure these workers are now paid fair and decent wages.

“I would urge management at Moy Park to engage properly with its workers and to deliver the pay parity which they deserve, without any adverse consequence for other essential terms and conditions.”