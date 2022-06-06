‘Laws to tackle hate crime and sectarianism must be strengthened’ – O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said laws to tackle hate crimes and sectarianism must be strengthened.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“There can be no place for sectarianism, racism, misogyny or discrimination in our society.

“The vile scenes of recent days are a clear indication that laws to tackle hate crimes and sectarianism must be strengthened so those responsible can be properly held to account under the law.

“Sinn Féin will ensure that legislation on hate crime being proposed by the Justice Minister will be strong enough to deal with the type of incitement to sectarian hate exposed over the weekend.

“We are committed to an inclusive and diverse society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all.

“That requires an Assembly and an Executive back up and running today and working together to build a better future."