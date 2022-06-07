Free school meal payments over summer holidays welcome- Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed confirmation that free school meal payments will be paid to families over the summer holidays.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome confirmation that the 100,000 children and their families who rely on these financial payments will continue to be supported over the summer holidays.

“Sinn Féin has a plan to make this support permanent for children and families to put an end to the uncertainty caused by the DUP's boycott of the Executive and the Assembly.

“We are ready to get the Executive up and running today to start putting money in people’s pockets and I would urge the DUP to join with the rest of us and get on with the job that people elected us to do.”