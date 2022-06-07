‘Yet another gas hike a blow for workers and families’ – Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said yet another hike in gas prices announced by Firmus is another blow for workers and families.

The West Belfast MP urged the DUP to end its boycott of the Executive today and work to start putting money in people’s pockets.

Paul Maskey said:

“Firmus have announced yet another rise in gas prices in the Belfast area from 1 July which will only pile even more pressure on people who are struggling.

“People need our help now. Infighting within the Tory party and giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive being formed will not cut it with people who cannot heat their homes.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to start putting money in the pockets of workers and families who simply cannot cope with another rise in prices.

“I would urge the DUP to listen to people, end the boycott of government and join with the rest of us to support people.”