British Government must scrap 'fatally flawed' legacy plans- Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the Victims Commission’s damning view of British government legacy plans reinforce the need for the legislation to be scrapped.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“The Victims Commission are the latest body to give a damning verdict on the British government’s legacy plans branding them fatally flawed.

“This follows the view of the Human Rights Commission who were clear that this legislation will breach the Human Rights Act.

“Boris Johnson’s government should listen to the voices of victims, families, political parties and the Irish government who are all opposed to these plans and want them scrapped.

“They are cruel, heartless and are about giving an amnesty through the back door for British state forces who murdered Irish citizens.

“An agreement for truth, justice and reconciliation was reached in 2014 by the parties and both governments at Stormont House, it should be implemented in full, in a human rights compliant manner.