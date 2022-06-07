Patients across Ireland benefiting from Cross Border Services - Gildernew

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“The cross-border health directive has proven to be a vital resource for those seeking a wide range of procedures.

“Many people on waiting lists have been able to avail of knee and hip operations in particular, boosting the quality of life for many patients.

“The Department of Health needs to urgently ensure that access to this service is continued beyond 1 July so that this avenue remains for patients in need of procedures.

"To support our health service, we should be looking at all options to ensure patients get the care that they need and the cross-border health directive is something we should seek to build upon.

“It is important to understand that we have lost access to the wider European scheme as a result of Brexit and the Department of Health should continue to explore how this can be addressed.”