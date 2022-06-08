Delays and lack of clarity around Pandemic Special Recognition payment 'unacceptable' - Mairéad Farrell TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure & Reform Mairéad Farrell TD has said the ongoing delays around issuing the Pandemic Special Recognition payment to qualifying healthcare workers are unacceptable.
The Galway-West TD said many workers are yet to receive the payment and are "unsure as to when they will get it".
Teachta Farrell said:
“I’ve been contacted by numerous constituents who qualify for the payment, but they’ve still yet to receive it.
"One man who contacted me on Friday works as a Carer and told me how badly he needs this to deal with all his increased expenses from the rising cost of living.
"Carers who are subcontracted by the HSE are in the dark about then they will get this.
“I wrote to the HSE and received a response this week. I was told that queries from individual employees or managers should be referred to local HR/Employee Relations Departments.
"But that the National HR Helpdesk is also available to take queries from individual employees. (Tel: 1800 444 925 / Email: [email protected].)
“So if you are a qualifying healthcare worker and you have still not received this should use the contact details provided above to seek an update.”