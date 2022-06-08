Working together key to tackling homelessness - Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has called on the DUP to get back into the Executive and work with other parties to tackle homelessness in the north.

And the Foyle MLA pledged to work closely with homeless organisations, housing organisations and community groups after being elected chairperson of an all-party group on tackling homelessness.

Ciara Ferguson said:

“Homeless organisations provide vital supports to people who are currently without a home and we must work closely with them, housing organisations and community groups to tackle homelessness.

“Homelessness has many different causes but increasingly throughout Ireland and further afield we are witnessing major spikes in the figures primarily due to the lack of affordable and social housing, and the current cost of living crisis.

"Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey's plan to build over 100,000 homes across the north in the next 15 years, will play an important role in tackling homelessness.

“The DUP should work with the rest of us in an Executive to make politics work, tackle the cost of living and get on with the job of delivering - that’s what people elected us to do.”