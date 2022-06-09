Ferguson hails planning approval for new homes at Derry H2 site

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has hailed planning approval for 740 new homes on land between Whitehouse and Coshquin.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I’m delighted that planning approval has been granted for 740 new homes at the H2 site between Whitehouse and Coshquin.

“This will provide much-needed, high-quality social and affordable homes for workers and families across the city.

“And it will also see the development of a brand-new community at the heart of the city with first-class facilities.

“Building more social and affordable homes is a priority for Sinn Féin in Derry and communities minister Deirdre Hargey has plans to deliver 100,000 homes over the next 15 years.

“I look forward to seeing workers on site and the first families moving into these homes in the coming years.”