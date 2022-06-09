Working together key to fixing health service- Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the DUP to get back into the Executive and work with other parties to prioritise our health service and to support the needs of patients.

The party's health spokesperson said:

''Reports that up to 500 patients waited more than 12 hours in A & E departments for hospital beds this week are deeply concerning and require an urgent response.

''We need an Executive up and running today so that we can start to fix the health service.

''Sinn Féin stands ready to work with others to invest an extra £1 billion to tackle lengthy waiting lists, hire more doctors and nurses and fund vital cancer and mental health services.

''If the DUP are serious about making health a priority, they will end their boycott of the Executive and join with the rest of us who want to make politics work.

“Sinn Féin is ready to get down to business today to start investing in the health service and deliver the real change that people voted for.”