'Minister reaffirms commitment to A5 upgrade' – Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed the Infrastructure Minister's commitment to progressing the A5 road upgrade.

The West Tyrone MP was speaking after meeting with Minister O’Dowd at Stormont with local MLAs Nicola Brogan, Declan McAleer and Maolíosa McHugh.

Órfhlaith Begley said:

“There is widespread support for the delivery of the A5 upgrade and Minister O'Dowd has outlined that the A5 road upgrade is a priority for his department.

“Most importantly, this upgrade will save lives and make what is a notoriously dangerous road safer.

“But it will also open up huge opportunities by connecting the north west to the rest of the island and help to create jobs and attract investment.

“The A5 upgrade must face no more delays and be ready for construction immediately following the public inquiry that will be held in the Autumn.

“Minister John O’Dowd has stated his intention to progress the road upgrade and introduce measures to improve road safety in the interim.

“Signage to enhance the safety of the Garvaghy section of the road is being installed this week and that a footpath and lighting will be put in place in that area soon.

“Let’s get the A5 built with no more delays.”