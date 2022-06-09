Legislation to address concerns around Stardust Inquest jury selection 'welcome' - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has welcomed today's news that Minister Helen McEntee will bring forward legislation to address the concerns around jury selection at the Stardust Inquest.

Senator Boylan said:

"Knowing that the Stardust Inquest will be held before a jury - a jury that will be independently selected, will come as a huge relief to the families and their supporters.

"In February of this year, I brought forward a bill that sought to ensure that the jury would be selected in the same manner as that of a criminal case.

"During the debate on my Bill, the Minister acknowledged the concerns we outlined regarding jury selection and the importance of protection of jurors income given the length of time the inquest is expected to last for.

"I am delighted that she has finally acted on those concerns and that this legislation will be passed before the Summer recess.

"Hopefully, it will be the last obstacle for the families and the Stardust can begin without delay in the Autumn."