Michael Watt patients entitled to full accountability and transparency - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ni Chuilin has said that patients misdiagnosed in the Neurology scandal must get access to the truth about what happened to them.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Last year The Medical Practitioners Tribunal approved Dr Michael Watt's application for voluntary erasure which meant that that Michael Watt could not be compelled to answer questions at the public inquiry into the Neurology Scandal or in relation to how he treated patients.

“These are patients who have suffered grievous trauma as a result of misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

“It is unacceptable that they are still waiting for truth and accountability.

“These victims and their families are entitled to thorough and transparent investigation of this scandal which leaves no stone unturned in establishing the truth and providing whatever redress is necessary to patients.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the victims and their families in their campaign for truth and accountability.”