Government must make up lost ground on climate action - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice Senator Lynn Boylan has called for immediate action to address the slow progress in achieving the Climate Action Plan measures.

Senator Boylan’s comments come as the Taoiseach published the quarterly Progress Report for Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, which highlighted significant gaps between climate ambition and action.

Senator Boylan said:

“The gap between the government’s rhetoric and climate action continues to widen.

“Worse still, we know from the EPA we would still be on course to miss our carbon budget targets even if the government delivered on the climate action plan measures.

“Unnecessary planning restrictions are still preventing schools and community groups from installing solar PV to generate electricity.

“Last week, Sinn Féin introduced a piece of legislation that would fix that problem and remove restrictions on rooftop solar for schools.

“If the government can’t even get the simple things right, it does not inspire confidence in delivering the step-change that is needed.

“The pathway to a sustainable future gets steeper and steeper with every progress report. The government must outline how it is going to make up lost ground.”