Chris MacManus MEP To Hold Western Rail Corridor Online Public Meeting
Chris MacManus MEP To Hold Western Rail Corridor Online Public Meeting
Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus, will host an online public meeting on the future of the Western Rail Corridor on Monday 20th June at 7 30pm. The meeting will feature contributions from Conor Feighan of the European Rail Freight Association, Paul Deering, editor of the Sligo Champion and Rose Conway-Walsh TD. MacManus has encouraged the public to attend the online meeting, describing it as an opportunity to demonstrate the level of support that exists for this much needed project.
MEP MacManus said:
“Sinn Féin have long campaigned for the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor and I am delighted to be hosting this online discussion on the future of the rail line next Monday.”
“The meeting is not only an opportunity to discuss the obvious potential of the Western Rail Corridor, but also a chance to demonstrate the level of support that exists across the West and Northwest for this much needed project, and I would encourage everyone to attend.”
“Over the past number of decades our region has suffered from neglect and a lack of investment in key public services such as public transport. This trend must be reversed and we will set out our arguments as to why this is vital to ensure the region has a prosperous and sustainable future.”
“Building a fit-for-purpose rail network in the West of Ireland, with regular connections that make sense for local and regional travel, assist business and tourism, provide ease of access for those with disabilities and relevant onward connections for passenger and freight, will increase the social, economic and educational opportunities for the region.”
MacManus noted the importance of the Western Rail Corridor’s environmental credentials. “Rail can also play a major role in decreasing CO2 emissions from the transportation sector and provide workers, families and communities with an alternative and sustainable mode of transport.”
“This meeting will hear that it is vital that the all-island rail review acknowledges the importance of the Western Rail Corridor to the future of the region and the need to reopen the line without delay. The can has been kicked down the road for too long by successive Governments and we need decisive action on the future of the rail line.”
“Anybody wishing to attend the meeting can receive the zoom link by emailing my office at [email protected]” ENDS