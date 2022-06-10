Covid-19 Pandemic Bonus Payment delays now farcical - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has described as 'farcical' the delay in paying frontline workers their Covid-19 Pandemic Bonus Payment that they were promised in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

Teachta McDonald said:

"Eighteen months after it was first discussed by government and six months after it was agreed, the fact that tens of thousands of healthcare workers are still waiting to receive a pandemic recognition payment is frankly farcical at this stage.

"The delay is a failure of leadership, and it is downright disrespectful to our frontline healthcare heroes and their sacrifices. This payment was the least that the government could do, but even this simple payment has become a disaster of mismanagement.

"It should have been an opportunity to show them that the political system recognises and values the contribution of those on the frontline. Instead they have been met with foot dragging and excuses.

"The Minister for Health and the HSE have gone so far to admit that they have no idea how they will make the payment to the thousands of cleaning, catering, and security staff who do not work for the HSE or a recruitment agency.

"Each and every one of these workers made enormous personal sacrifices and risked their health and their lives to keep us safe. They truly went above and beyond the call of duty.

"I have now written to the Taoiseach to express my serious concern and I have called on him to now intervene directly to ensure that the payment of the bonus to our frontline workers happens without further delay."