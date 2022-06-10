Past time for playing politics around protocol - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said businesses want stability and certainty and it is past time for playing politics around the protocol.

The party's economy spokesperson was speaking after NI Food and Drink issued a statement in support of the protocol.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Today’s statement from NI Food and Drink that the protocol helped ‘avoid a catastrophic no deal Brexit and secured Northern Ireland’s ability to freely export to both the EU and the rest of the UK’ is a welcome intervention.

“It is a demonstration of reality that businesses want stability and certainty – they want solutions, and they want the protocol to work smoothly.

“Businesses have been clear with us that they want to see negotiated solutions, with issues being resolved between the British government and the EU and within the framework of the Protocol.

“The Tories and the DUP should end their hare-brained attempts to undermine the opportunities afforded to our businesses, manufacturers, and farmers by the protocol to create jobs and attract investment.

“It is past time for playing politics.

“Threats, unilateral action, and breaches of international law from the British government benefit no one and will in fact damage businesses and our economy.”