Actions of Boris Johnson’s Tory government ‘dangerous and reckless’ – O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said the dangerous and reckless actions of Boris Johnson and his Tory Government risk jeopardising the EU withdrawal agreement as well as political stability in the north.

Michelle O'Neill said:

''The actions of Boris Johnson and his government are dangerous, they are a clear breach of international law and they threaten to undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

“Today’s actions come on the heels of the British government tearing up the Stormont House Agreement on supporting victims and dealing with the past and the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly, the Executive and north south institutions.

''The Protocol is working and is supported by a majority of MLAs and the overwhelming majority of businesses. The northern economy is outperforming others, business is growing and new jobs are being created.

''Instead of dismantling the protocol, the British Government should be working to help maximise the opportunities presented by it to the north.

“The Protocol gives the north access to both the British market and the EU single market of more than 500 million consumers.

''The resolution to the implementation of the Protocol will be found in negotiations between the EU and British government, not through this type of unilateral action.”