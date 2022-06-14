Archibald criticises awarding of mineral licences for Dalradian Gold

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Economy Caoimhe Archibald has criticised the awarding of mineral licences for Dalradian Gold by the Department of the Economy.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Local communities in the areas affected have consistently raised their deep concerns about the potential environmental and health impacts such projects could have but those concerns have not been adequately addressed by either the Department for the Economy or Dalradian Gold Ltd.

“Sinn Féin has consistently made the point that given the complex and controversial nature of these planning applications, they should be subject to a public inquiry.

“The current framework is outdated and not fit for purpose.

“The Department of Economy needs to carry out an urgent review into the current regulatory framework underpinning mineral licensing to ensure the highest standards of environmental protection and transparency are put in place.

“This is needed to improve public confidence in the process.

“A moratorium on the granting of mineral prospecting licences should be introduced and remain in place until the regulatory framework has been reviewed and amended.”



