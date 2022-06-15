Sheehan calls on DUP Education Minister to extend Engage II programme for schools

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on the DUP Education Minister to extend the Engage II programme for schools.

The West Belfast MLA said:

''The Engage programmes were designed to address the impact that the pandemic has had on children and young people’s education.

''Funding from the scheme provides for additional teaching jobs which helps schools target tuition to those who have fallen behind or who may be at risk of falling behind due to school closures or absences throughout the pandemic.

''The lack of clarity from the Education Minister on the future of the Engage Programme is causing uncertainty for schools, it's limiting their ability to plan for the coming school year and many teachers who were employed under this scheme do not know if they have a job to go to in September.

"This is a scheme which the Executive has already endorsed so the Minister should act without delay, identify the necessary funding from within her budget and get this programme extended for the coming academic year."