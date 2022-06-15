Safety of New Lodge residents must be paramount - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said the safety of New Lodge residents must be paramount following a night of disruption in the area.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Last night the residents of New Lodge were disrupted by anti-social behaviour, resulting in street fighting among rival gangs, with knives being used.

“Someone was taken to hospital and police are investigating it as attempted murder.

“This community deserves much better.

“I have spoken to statutory bodies to ensure that the safety of the residents is paramount.

“I would appeal to anyone with information regarding last night to bring it forward to the PSNI.”