Government to head off into summer holidays without action on cost of living crisis - Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has condemned the Government’s failure to introduce an emergency budget to help hard-pressed families suffering with the cost of living crisis before the Oireachtas breaks for summer recess.

Senator Gavan was speaking ahead of a Seanad debate on the issue and a series of cost of living protests across the country that are scheduled for this Saturday.

Senator Gavan said:

“This government is asleep at the wheel.

“In the face of an inflation rate of 8 percent, energy prices hikes of 57 percent, food inflation of 5 percent, the cost of filling a family car with fuel now well over €100 per week, and rents soaring by 15 percent across the state, the government intend to head off on their summer holidays and leave it until the next budget to take any action.

“It is unbelievable. People need action and supports now.

“What is even worse is that they have introduced a motion in the Seanad which basically congratulates themselves on the great job they have done on the cost of living crisis.

“You could not make this stuff up.

“We need to see immediate steps taken to move all workers towards a Living Wage. We also need to see an immediate ban on evictions, a ban on rent increases, and a tax credit to give renters back one month of their rent.

“Alongside an immediate cut to the cost of childcare, these are measures that could ease the pressure and give people the financial space to get through this crisis.

“Right now families across the country are having to decide whether to put food on the table, or pay for visits to their GP, whether to pay heating bills or give their children a couple of days away during the summer. These are choices that no families should be faced with.”