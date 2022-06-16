McGuigan expresses concerns following announcement of Model Care Home closure

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has expressed concerns following the announcement of the closure of the Model Care Home in Ballymoney.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“The closure of the Model Care Home in Ballymoney is deeply concerning and will result in 28 residents having to move to new homes. This will create real anxiety for the residents and their families.

"It will also have a significant impact on over 50 staff who currently work there.

“This is a huge blow to staff and to the residents and their families, many of whom are elderly and vulnerable and no doubt this will cause huge trauma and disruption to them.

“I have been in contact with both the RQIA and the Northern Trust. The focus now needs to be on prioritising the needs of residents and ensuring a smooth transition takes place to minimise disruption to their lives.”