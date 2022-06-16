Sinn Féin announce motion to save Navan Hospital A&E – Johnny Guirke TD and Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TDs including Johnny Guirke and Darren O'Rourke at the Save Navan Hospital rally outside the Dáil on 16th June 2022

Sinn Féin TDs for Meath Johnny Guirke TD and Darren O’Rourke TD have announced the party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week to save Navan Hospital A&E.

Speaking today, Teachta Guirke said:

“The A&E at Navan Hospital must be saved. This is a crucial service for the local community, which has been damaged by under-funding from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Sinn Féin will stand with communities across Meath and ensure that these important hospital services are not closed and that our health service gets the funding that it deserves.

“Hospitals in surrounding counties - to where patients from Meath would have to attend if Navan A&E closes - are already under massive pressure as it is. I am very concerned that closing this service could have devastating consequences for patient safety.

"We cannot see a repeat of what has happened in other communities where A&E services were closed in recent years. The consistent overcrowding we have seen in Limerick University Hospital is a direct result of the closure of local A&E services in Clare and Tipperary.

"I am urging all TDs in Meath and across the state to back our motion and save Navan Hospital A&E. Local Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil representatives have claimed they disagree with the closure of this service, but they need to do more than offer sympathetic words, they need to stand up and be counted.

"The Minister for Justice is a representative for Meath, as are two Junior Ministers, Thomas Byrne and Damien English. They must stand with the people of Meath and back our motion to save Navan A&E.”

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“Navan Hospital A&E must be saved and our health service must be protected. Communities here and across the state need to have confidence in the health system. At the heart of this issue is the fact that government after government has failed to invest in our health system. We have seen waiting lists spiral and delays in A&E shoot up. It isn’t good enough.

“It is long past time that the government invested in our health system and stood up for patients.

“I am calling on all TDs in Meath and across the Dáil to do the right thing here and back Sinn Féin’s motion. Mealy words aren’t enough, the people of Meath need a firm commitment that the A&E’s doors will remain open. They need to see proper, sustainable investment right across the health system.

“I’m urging all TDs to do the right thing here and back our motion to send the clear message that crucial health services are not fair game for closure in any constituency.

"Sinn Féin will hold a public meeting in Navan on Monday evening, where Johnny and I will be joined by Party President Mary Lou McDonald to discuss how to save Navan Hospital A&E. We're calling for everyone to join us at the Newgrange Hotel, Navan, at 7:30pm on Monday and make your voice heard.”

