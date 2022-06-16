Finucane welcomes US support for Good Friday Agreement, truth and justice and the Protocol

Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast John Finucane has welcomed support from the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for the Good Friday Agreement and the Protocol.

Chuck Schumer's comments came after continuing attempts by the British government to undermine agreements, breach international law and deny victims of the conflict truth and justice.

The Sinn Féin MP said:

"I welcome comments from the US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that the Good Friday Agreement, the Protocol and the truth and justice mechanisms agreed at Stormont House must be honoured and upheld.

“This intervention is particularly timely given that the British government has in recent days sought to undermine agreements, breach international law and deny victims of the conflict truth and justice.

“The message from the US Senate is unequivocal, there is no support either in America or in Ireland for the British Government's amnesty legislation which seeks to override the Stormont House Agreement in an effort to cover up the role of the British State in the conflict.

“The Senate and House of Representatives have also stated that the British Government must drop its attempts to breach the Protocol and that it should instead re-enter negotiations with the EU in good faith.

“The world is now watching the next moves of the British Government and the onus is on them to honour the agreements they've made and end their attempts to breach international law."