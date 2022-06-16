Urgent need to fund mental health services - Flynn

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Órlaithí Flynn has called for the re-establishment of the Executive to support people with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

The call comes on the back of a statement from Chair of the Royal College of Psychiatrists Dr Richard Wilson who is urging the DUP to get back to work.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"The DUP need to end this boycott which punishes those who elected us so we can support people struggling with their mental health.

“We are currently experiencing a mental health crisis in the north with increasing numbers of people, young and old, waiting on mental health support and increasing numbers of people losing their lives through alcohol and drugs. This should be the priority for all MLAs.

“Right now people are struggling with anxiety, depression and mental ill-health, therefore we need the Mental Health strategy to be delivered urgently so we can put the necessary funding and services in place.

“Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy is committed to allocating an additional £1 billion to our Health Service over the next three years, to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses, fund cancer and mental services and transform health.

“That requires an Executive to be formed immediately."