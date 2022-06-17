Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD to address public meeting to save Navan emergency services

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD will address a public meeting in Navan next Monday, 20th June, calling for Navan Hospital's emergency services to be saved, amidst plans by the HSE to downgrade services at the hospital.

Sinn Féin TDs for Meath, Johnny Guirke and Darren O'Rourke, will also address the meeting.

Speaking in advance, Teachta McDonald said:

"The A&E Department in Navan provides a vital service to the local community and these crucial emergency services need to be retained.

"What Navan Hospital needs is sufficient investment to retain vital services. The government, the Minister for Health and the HSE should pursue this, instead of letting the HSE set the agenda by proposing the closure of services that they have been attempting to shut down for years now.

"People power has saved services at Navan Hospital in the past and we need people to rally around this issue again in order to retain our emergency services.

"I am encouraging everyone to attend Monday's public meeting and to mobilise to retain services at Navan Hospital."

The public meeting will take place at 7.30pm on Monday, 20th June in the Newgrange Hotel, Navan