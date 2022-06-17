The British Government must cut tax on petrol and diesel - Archibald

The East Derry MLA said:

"Diesel and petrol prices are becoming unaffordable for workers and families.

"Fuel prices are now on the verge of hitting £2 per litre, this compares to £1.30 per litre this time last year.

"This is unsustainable for many workers and families who are now facing a real crisis with many weighing up whether they can even afford to go to work or lift their kids from school.

"The 5p per litre cut previously announced didn't scratch the surface so the British Government urgently needs to cut duty further and cut VAT on petrol and diesel to ease the burden on people at the pump.

"These are measures that would also help ease the burden on many businesses who are struggling with rising costs.

"The DUP must also stop holding people to ransom and get back into the Executive so that we can get the £435 million sitting in a Stormont bank account out into the pockets of workers and families." Críoch