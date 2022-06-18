Executive needs formed immediately to prioritise health and mental health - Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said there is an urgent need to fund mental health services.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after figures received from the Health Minister revealed that some children have been waiting more than three years for a psychology assessment.

Pádraig Delargy said:

“We are currently experiencing a mental health crisis in the north with increasing numbers of people, young and old, waiting on mental health support.

“Right now, people are struggling with anxiety, depression, and mental ill-health.

“We need an Executive to be formed immediately and a three-year budget agreed which prioritises health and mental health to be delivered urgently so we can put the necessary funding and services in place.

“The Department of Heath need to urgently review the disparity between Trusts and act immediately.

“Sinn Féin is committed to investing an additional billion pounds in our health service over the next three years to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses, to fund cancer and mental health services and help transform the health service.”