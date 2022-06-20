Executive required to improve stroke services across the North - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive is required now to improve stroke services across the North.

The party's health spokesperson said:

"Today the Health Minister published a plan to improve stroke services and while this is welcome, we now need to see the Executive restored immediately so we can get on with the work of implementing this plan and fixing our health service.

“We need an Executive to be formed immediately and a three-year budget agreed which prioritises health and delivers better services for people.

“Sinn Féin is committed to investing an additional billion pounds in our health service over the next three years to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses and to fund vital cancer and mental health strategies.

"Delivering better stroke services for people are a priority for Sinn Féin and we look forward to engaging with the Health Minister on his latest proposals.”