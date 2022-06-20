Government TDs must confirm if they will back Sinn Féin motion to save Navan Hospital emergency services – Johnny Guirke TD and Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TDs for Meath, Johnny Guirke and Darren O’Rourke, have called on government TDs to confirm if they will back the party’s motion to save emergency services at Navan Hospital when it comes before the Dáil tomorrow.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil tomorrow evening and would ensure Navan Hospital emergency services are protected and that much-needed funding is secured for emergency services across the state.

Speaking today, Teachta Guirke said:

“Tomorrow, Sinn Féin will bring a motion before the Dáil calling for emergency services at Navan Hospital to be saved and securing much-needed funding and resources for our health system. It is vital that emergency services at Navan Hospital are protected and that all TDs stand up for the people of Meath to retain this crucial service.

“There is now just one day left to go before our motion is debated in the Dáil. Shockingly, government TDs in Meath have still not confirmed if they will back Sinn Féin’s motion or not. Their silence on this issue isn’t good enough. The people of Meath deserve to know if their TDs will stand up for Navan Hospital or not.

“I am urging all local TDs to state if they will back this motion and stand with the people of Meath or not.”

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“Tomorrow, the Dáil has a crucial opportunity to stand with the people of Meath and send the clear message that Navan Hospital emergency services must be saved. It is not enough for government TDs to pay lip service to people locally but then fail to act when it truly matters.

“I am urging all TDs in Meath and across the Dáil to back our motion tomorrow.

“Navan Hospital A&E must be saved and our health service must be protected. Communities here and across the state need to have confidence in the health system. At the heart of this issue is the fact that government after government has failed to invest in our health system. We have seen waiting lists spiral and delays in A&E shoot up. It isn’t good enough.

“It is long past time that the government invested in our health system and stood up for patients. Sinn Féin in government would deliver a health service that works.”