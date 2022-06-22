British Government need to tackle rising living costs - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said as inflation hits a new high, it is time for the British government to do much more to tackle the cost of living.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Inflation has hit a four decade high of 9.1% and food, fuel and energy prices continue to rise.

"Over recent days British Tory ministers have been criticising workers struggling to cope with soaring prices rather than tackling the cost of living crisis and helping workers and families.

"Boris Johnson and his Tory government need to do much more to help people who are struggling.

“They should immediately bring down soaring fuel prices by cutting duty and VAT to help workers and families travelling to work and doing school runs and also bring down the cost of doing business and protect jobs.

"The British government must ensure the burden of this crisis is not put on low-paid workers and that big corporations are pulling their weight and not profiteering off the back of ordinary people.

"We also need the Executive to be reformed immediately so we can spend the £435 million sitting in a Stormont bank account and get it out into the pockets of workers and families."