Protocol is protecting the north from worst excesses of Brexit - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said that the protocol is working and is protecting the north from the worst excesses of Brexit.

Speaking on the publication of research from the London School of Economics and the Resolution Foundation on the impact of Brexit on the economy, the East Derry MLA said:

"This latest analysis highlights once again that Brexit is a disaster economically.

"It is also further evidence that the protocol is protecting the north from the worst excesses of the hard Brexit delivered by the Tories and the DUP.

"The growing weight of economic evidence reflects the experiences of local businesses, that the protocol provides important protections and gives businesses in the north with the unique opportunity to access both the British and EU markets.

"In the middle of a cost of living and inflation crisis, we need to maximise these opportunities to create jobs and prosperity.

"The British government needs to engage in good faith negotiations with the EU to ensure businesses, workers and our local economy here can continue to benefit from these opportunities."