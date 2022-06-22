Government failure to back motion to save Navan Hospital emergency services ‘shameful’ – Johnny Guirke TD and Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin Meath TDs Johnny Guirke and Darren O’Rourke have criticised the government’s failure to back the party’s motion to protect emergency services at Navan Hospital.

In a vote this evening, the government failed to support the Sinn Féin motion to protect and enhance crucial emergency services at Navan Hospital and to publish a plan to end emergency department overcrowding.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Guirke said:

“The government has failed the people of Meath this evening in their refusal to back Sinn Féin’s motion to protect emergency services at Navan Hospital. They have let local communities down very badly.“For all their talk in recent days, when it came down to casting their votes, the government TDs in Meath didn’t stand with the people. Sinn Féin will continue to fight tooth and nail to protect and enhance our health services.”

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“The government’s decision to go against Sinn Féin’s motion is a shameful development which will have far-reaching consequences for the people of Meath. The government had a clear chance here to take a stand and stop these crucial services being dismantled. However, instead of standing with the people of Meath they failed to make their voices count.

“This fight does not end here. Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for emergency services in Meath and for better investment in our healthcare system. Sinn Féin in government would deliver a properly resourced health service, with the investment and staffing needed to ensure patients receive high-quality and timely care.”