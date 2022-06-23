Ireland must demand withdrawal from dangerous energy investment treaty – Senator Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice Senator Lynn Boylan has called on Minister Eamon Ryan to join with Spain in demanding that the EU leave the Energy Charter Treaty.

Senator Boylan said:

“Negotiations to reform the Energy Charter Treaty will conclude on Friday without any tangible changes. After 14 rounds without any progress, continuing talks and expecting a different outcome is insane.

"Reform is exceptionally difficult because it requires unanimous support from all 54 countries party to the treaty. Oil and gas producing countries have a veto, and countries remains steadfastly opposed to any changes to the treaty.

“Even if the EU’s proposed reforms were accepted, the treaty will continue to block government efforts to decarbonise our society in line with the Paris Agreement.

"The treaty’s investor protection provisions make the transition much more expensive because, on top of shifting our society and our economy away from fossil fuels, citizens - through their governments - will also have to compensate fossil fuel investors to stop damaging the climate.

“The Energy Charter Treaty is a relic of a fossil fuel past. It is time to face up to the reality that the ECT is beyond reform. Minister Eamon Ryan must join Spain in calling for a co-ordinated exit from this dangerous energy investment treaty.”