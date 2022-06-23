Government must support Irish Cancer Society’s #LeaveOurLeave campaign - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the government to support the Irish Cancer Society’s #LeaveOurLeave campaign.

The campaign seeks to end the practice whereby anyone diagnosed with cancer or any other serious illness during pregnancy must forfeit their maternity leave entitlements rather than postponing them and availing of sick leave.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“This afternoon I met with representatives of the Irish Cancer Society as they launched their #LeaveOurLeave campaign at Leinster House.

“This is an important campaign which seeks to end the practice whereby anyone diagnosed with cancer or any other serious illness during pregnancy must forfeit their maternity leave entitlements, rather than postponing them and availing of sick leave in the interim.

“Currently, due to the way the Maternity Protection Act 2004 is worded, to be entitled to the full period of maternity leave, it must be taken as a continuous, uninterrupted period.

“I am calling on the government to support the Irish Cancer Society’s #LeaveOurLeave campaign and enable women to postpone their maternity leave following a diagnosis of cancer or serious illness.

“It is a simple thing to do, it is the right thing to do, and it must be done.

“The campaign has Sinn Féin’s full support, and we will work with those from all parties and none to see the law changed to support those who fall sick during pregnancy.”