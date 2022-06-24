Single person homelessness hits 5,000 for the first time - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that Minister O’Brien "has completely lost control of the homeless situation", following the publication of the May homeless report, which revealed that single person homelessness has hit 5,000 for the first time.

The report also stated the number of children in emergency accommodation has passed 3,000.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"The latest homeless report from the Department of Housing shows increases in adult, child, family and single person homelessness.

"For the first time single person homelessness has hit 5,000. There are also more than 3,000 children in Department of Housing funded emergency accommodation.

"It is now patently clear that Minister O’Brien has completely lost control of the homeless situation. Despite a full year of increases in homeless levels, the Minister has no plan and no effective response to what is an ever escalating crisis.

"We are perilously close to hitting an official homeless figure of 11,000. When Eoghan Murphy was Minister and homeless figures breached the 10,000 mark there were calls for him to resign.

"Darragh O’Brien has presided over a shocking 41% increase in child homelessness in the last 12 months.

"During the same period, overall homelessness has increased by 29%.

"If the current trend continues, we could be at 11,000 adults and children in Department of Housing funded emergency accommodation by September.

"His position is becoming increasingly untenable.

"The Minister must outline an emergency plan setting out what measures he plans to put in place to halt and reverse the ever growing levels of homelessness.

"An emergency plan must accelerate the tenant in situ scheme; urgently implement the Focus Ireland Amendment and Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill; and crucially increase and accelerate the delivery of social homes."