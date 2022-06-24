British government should focus on solutions and stop giving DUP cover to block Executive - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the British government should focus on finding solutions with the EU rather than giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive.

Speaking after it was confirmed that the British government’s controversial bill will move to the next stage next week, the North Belfast MP said:

“The Protocol is working. Businesses are using the unique access to the EU and British markets to create jobs and attract investment.

“It’s clear that Boris Johnson’s government can’t come to terms with that reality as it remains hell-bent on breaking international law, undermining the Good Friday Agreement, and creating uncertainty and more instability.

“Boris Johnson wants to clutch onto power for as long as he can get away with it. The DUP and a faction of the Tories with whom they’re aligned want to squeeze from him what they can, while they can on the Protocol.

“The Protocol is necessary, it’s protection from the hard Brexit the DUP and Tories championed, it gives the north unique access to both the EU and British markets which they are benefitting from when it comes to jobs and investment.

“There is no cost to us being inside the single market, but enormous costs if we are not.

“Workers and families in the north are struggling with rising living costs and the fact that Diesel is now £2 per litre. They need an Executive now.

“The British government should stop giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive being formed and work with the EU in the negotiations to find solutions.”