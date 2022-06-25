Jim Fitzpatrick, a quiet diplomat who advanced peace and reconciliation – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán and First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has offered her condolences to the family of Jim Fitzpatrick saying that the late owner of the Irish News made a huge contribution to Irish life and worked to advance peace and reconciliation.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Jim Fitzpatrick. I offer my sincere sympathies to his children, wider family circle and his many friends across the island who will feel Jim’s loss deeply.

“He made a huge contribution to Irish life and progress in our society as the owner of the Irish News, but also a quiet diplomat who worked to advance and influence peace and reconciliation across the political divide.

“I knew Jim personally over many years and we spoke by phone recently where despite his illness his mind remained sharp.

“I will remember Jim fondly as a man of great wisdom and integrity who leaves us with a rich and generous legacy.

“I offer sincere condolences on behalf of Sinn Féin to his family, colleagues and friends.” ENDS/CRÍOCH