Minister O’Brien has failed to address affordability crisis as house prices spiral upwards - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin has said that the latest Daft.ie house price report shows that despite two years in office, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has utterly failed to address the affordable housing crisis.

The report shows house prices statewide rising by 9.5% in the last 12 months and 19 counties experiencing double digit inflation.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

‘The latest Daft.ie house price report shows house prices continue to spiral upwards.

“Statewide, house prices have increased by 9.5% in the last year. Nineteen counties have double digit inflation, with Donegal and Leitrim hitting 19%. There were also significant increases across many cities.

“Darragh O’Brien has been Minister for Housing for two full years. Monday June 27 is the second anniversary of his tenure of office. During that time, he has utterly failed to address the affordable housing crisis.

“He has delivered a handful of affordable homes to purchase, despite inheriting a €300 million fund from his predecessor that was meant to deliver 6000 affordable homes by 2021.

“During his two years in office, homelessness has returned to pre pandemic levels. In the last 12 months child homelessness is up over 40%. Single person homelessness has reached 5000 or the first time.

“Meanwhile the crisis in the private rental sector gets progressively worse. Rents spiral upwards while the sector is shrinking as accidental and semi professional landlords exit the market.

“Report after report on house prices, rents and homelessness demonstrate that this Government is failing an even greater number of people, and that Minister O’Brien is failing as his predecessor Eoghan Murphy did.

“Budget 2023 is an opportunity to change direction. To dramatically increase direct capital investment in the delivery of at least 20,000 public homes a year to meet social and affordable housing needs. This is what is required to tackle the ever growing affordability crisis.”