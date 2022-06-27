Less than 6% of eating disorder patients admitted to hospital receive specialist care - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has said that adult patients simply cannot wait any longer for the government to increase the amount of inpatient eating disorder beds that are available to the public.

Information received by Teachta Ward from the HSE reveals that since 2018 less than 6% of adults who were admitted to hospital with a primary admission diagnosis of eating disorders received public specialist inpatient treatment in a dedicated eating disorder service.

Teachta Ward said:

“Since 2018 there have been 718 adults admitted to hospital with a primary admission diagnosis of eating disorders.

“Only 46 of these patients received public specialist inpatient treatment in a dedicated eating disorder service.

“It is an absolute failure of the state that only 6% of adults who were admitted to hospital with a primary admission diagnosis of eating disorders received public specialist inpatient treatment in a dedicated eating disorder service.

“Eating disorders are the most fatal of all mental health conditions.

“There is a lack of inpatient beds for adults needing treatment for eating disorders. Currently, there are just three inpatient public beds available in Ireland, in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin. This is completely unacceptable.

“Despite Minister Butler saying that eating disorders are her priority we have seen no increase in inpatient eating disorder beds under her watch.

“Since 2018, 676 adults who have an eating disorder diagnosis and require inpatient care have been referred to the HSE’s acute inpatient mental health-approved centres.

“Patients admitted to these facilities do not receive the specialist multidisciplinary help they need for eating disorders

“People who have contacted me spoke about how their loved ones were admitted until their body mass index (BMI) was increased to a safe level and then they are released.

“Because they did not receive the specialist multidisciplinary help they need, they often relapse and find themselves re-admitted to a non-specialist mental health service. It is like a revolving door.

“The HSE has plans to increase adult inpatient capacity to 23 beds across the state but there is no urgency.

"We need to see these beds opened as a priority."

The information received from the HSE is available to view here and here



