Sheerin expresses condolences after road death

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has expressed condolences following the death of a six-year-old boy after a road accident near Castledawson roundabout last week.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“The community is filled with shock and sadness at the death of local boy Ethan McCourt following a road accident at the Castledawson roundabout last Monday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates at Bellaghy GAC at this sad and difficult time. The whole community will rally around them.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”