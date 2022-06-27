David Cullinane TD wishes departing HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid well for the future

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has wished Paul Reid well for the future following his announcement this morning that he will step down as Chief Executive of the HSE later this year.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“I wish Paul Reid well as he steps down as Chief Executive of the HSE later this year. This is a big decision for him personally.

"As we look forward, our health services need strong, decisive leadership primarily from the Minister for Health supported by the Department of Health and the HSE.

“Our health service needs to be transformed in the next decade to deliver better healthcare for patients.

"We need to create an Irish National Health Service that provides care on the basis of need, with tackling high waiting lists and recruitment and retention of staff the major priorities.”