‘Neurology families must have access to the truth’ – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said that the families of deceased patients impacted by the Neurology scandal must have access to the truth.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Last year, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal approved Dr Michael Watt's application for voluntary erasure meaning that Michael Watt couldn’t be compelled to answer questions at the public inquiry into the neurology scandal.

“A review launched in 2018 to examine the cases of 44 deceased patients has finished, this is an important day in the pursuit of truth and accountability for the families of those patients.

"However, it is believed that up to 3,000 patients may have been under Dr Michael Watt's care over a ten-year period.

“It is unacceptable that there are potentially thousands of families who are still waiting for truth and accountability.

“These families are entitled to thorough and transparent investigations of this scandal to establish the truth.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the victims and their families in their campaign for truth and accountability.”