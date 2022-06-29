Gildernew welcomes Trust securing Dromore and Trillick GP contract

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed confirmation that the Western Trust will take up the GP contract for Dromore and Trillick practice to ensure local people can continue to access a GP.

Colm Gildernew said:

“The Western Trust have confirmed that a Locum GP will be available to take appointments in Dromore and Trillick surgery from 1st July.

“It is now vitally important that a permanent GP contractor is found to secure the future of the practice and that people in this area can access their GP when needed.

“We need to be able to hire more doctors and nurses so that local people have a first port of call when they are unwell.

“Sinn Féin wants to see a functioning Executive investing an additional £1billion over three years into health so we can recruit more doctors and nurses, fund cancer and mental services and ensure access to a GP.”