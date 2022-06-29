Flynn deeply concerned at numbers of young people waiting on mental health appointments

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said it is deeply concerning the number of children and young people waiting on referrals for mental health services.

The party’s spokesperson for Mental Health was speaking after figures showed that 557 young people are waiting for a referral in the Belfast Trust, while two Trusts did not have records.

Órlaithi Flynn said:

“It is deeply concerning that vital mental health services for children and young people continue to be under increasing pressure.

“The numbers of children on waiting and referral lists numbers are spiralling out of control.

“Children’s mental health services and staff provide invaluable support to children and young people in emotional distress and with a range of mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and eating disorders.

“However, the demand for support and treatment is rapidly outstripping capacity.

“Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy is committed to allocating an additional £1 billion to our Health Service over the next three years, to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses, fund cancer and mental services and transform health.

“That requires an Executive to be formed immediately."